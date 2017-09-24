POLITICS

Justin Trudeau And Family Meet Melania Trump Before Invictus Games

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and two of their three children, Ella-Grace and Xavier, in Toronto Saturday. Trump is in town for the Invictus Games, where she is leading the U.S. delegation. Earlier, she also met with Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, and addressed the American athletes who are competing in the week-long games.