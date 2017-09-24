Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protest by refusing to stand for the national anthem.
"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said at the time. "To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."
The first protest on Sunday occurred in London, and even included the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shahid Khan. He linked arms with his players — several of whom were kneeling during the anthem — despite having donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee.
"We're football players, we're football coaches. We're not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from this circumstance," Tomlin told CBS News. "People shouldn't have to choose. If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn't have to be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn't be separated from his teammate who chooses not to. So we're not participating today."
The Seahawks' players announced before the game at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee that they would not be participating in the national anthem to "protest the injustice that has plagued people of color in this country." The team's players revealed their decision in a statement to ESPN correspondent Josina Anderson.