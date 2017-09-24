All eyes are on the NFL today ― but not just for what happens after the kickoffs.

NFL players throughout the country are expected to demonstrate before today's games in defiance of President Trump's harsh criticism of athletes who kneel during the national anthem. In a Friday speech in Alabama, he called such players "sons of bitches," and then doubled down on his criticism in a series of follow-up posts on Twitter.

Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protest by refusing to stand for the national anthem.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick said at the time. "To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Eli Harold, quarterback Colin Kaepernick and free safety Eric Reid kneel in protest of police brutality during the national anthem before a NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium.

The first protest on Sunday occurred in London, and even included the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shahid Khan. He linked arms with his players — several of whom were kneeling during the anthem — despite having donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee.

Trump's comments have already sparked a large social media response from a variety of professional athletes and celebrities, including singer Stevie Wonder, who took a knee during a performance Saturday night.