    Mindy Kaling Has Perfect Response To What Kind Of Mom She’ll Be

    "I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom."

    09/25/2017 11:01 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Mindy Kaling knows exactly what kind of mom she's going to be. In an extended clip from her interview with Sunday Today's Willie Geist, the 38-year-old actress gave the perfect response when asked if she'll be a fun mom.

    "I'd like to be the fun mom," she said. "I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice."

    Kaling's pregnancy news broke in July, which prompted huge excitement from her fans.

    But while her fans are sure she's going to be the best mom ever, Kaling admitted she's feeling a little nervous.

    "I'm really happy that that's what I project," she said in regards to being called a fun mom, "but right now I just feel so anxious."

    In a sneak peek of her interview with Geist last month, "The Mindy Project" star elaborated on her feelings of becoming a first-time mom. "It's so unknown to me," she said. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

    FilmMagic
    Mindy Kaling attends 'The Mindy Project' final season premiere party in California on September 12, 2017.

    Kaling also went on to credit her own mother, Swati Roysircar — who passed away in 2012 — for being her role model when it comes to being a good parent.

    "My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," Kaling explained. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."

    If I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy.

    Kaling might not see herself as a role model, but her actions and accomplishments prove otherwise. Not only does she use her show, "The Mindy Project," to shed light on a range of important topics such as domestic abuse, public breastfeeding and sexism, but she has also always been an outspoken feminist.

    So no matter what "kind" of mom she is, we know she'll be approaching it with great thought, and likely, a great sense of humour.

