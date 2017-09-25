All Sections
    • POLITICS

    NDP Leadership Race 2017: Jagmeet Singh Has Fundraising Lead, Reports Show

    The race is inching closer to its finale.

    09/25/2017 14:20 EDT | Updated 57 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press
    NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh makes his way to the centre block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 20, 2017 to hold a press conference.

    OTTAWA — NDP leadership hopeful Jagmeet Singh appears to have the fundraising lead among his fellow competitors as the race to replace Tom Mulcair inches closer to its finale.

    The most recent round of fundraising reports from the candidates show the Ontario legislator has raised $618,779 since entering the race in May.

    That's far more than the $374,146 pulled in by Ontario MP Charlie Angus or the $250,937 raised by Manitoba MP Niki Ashton, who both launched their campaigns much earlier.

    The Canadian Press
    NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh speaks at the party's Leadership Showcase in Hamilton, Ont. on Sept. 17, 2017.

    Fundraising results for Quebec MP Guy Caron, who is also in the competition, have yet to be posted online by Elections Canada.

    NDP members could elect their next leader as soon as this Sunday. First ballot results will be revealed at an event in Toronto and if a candidate receives more than 50 per cent support, they win.

    If not, another round of voting will ensue with results set to be revealed on Oct. 8 in Montreal.

