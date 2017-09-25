Rick Mercer arrives on the red carpet at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 12, 2017.

Rant master and all-around funny person Rick Mercer will end his popular CBC show after its 15th season wraps up.

The "Rick Mercer Report" host made the announcement in a video shared on Twitter Monday.

A message from the alley... pic.twitter.com/rMnDIEqjmd — Rick Mercer (@rickmercer) September 25, 2017

"I've always known I have the best job in the country," Mercer says in one of the alleys home to many of his show's wildly popular rant segments.

"It has been a huge privilege to be invited into your home every single week. I can't tell you how much fun it's been."

He told The Canadian Press that this was just the right time to wrap up the show, and that there was no "seismic event or epiphany that this should be the end."

The showcase of political satire and wacky skits drenched in Canadiana debuted in 2004 as "Rick Mercer's Monday Report." The last season begins on Tuesday.

I literally don't know what's next.

"What's next? I have no idea," Mercer says in the video.

He told CBC News he is proud of what he and the show's team have accomplished.

"Since I was 10, the ultimate goal was my own TV show — that was it," he told the broadcaster. "I've had that and I've loved every minute. So I literally don't know what's next."

Mercer teased a few of the things Canadians will be seeing on the show's last season, such as — spoiler alert — painting a grain elevator and dangling off the Confederation Bridge in P.E.I.

At the end of his video, the host says he will be spending much more time in his home province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

