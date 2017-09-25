Thanksgiving Table Settings To Make Your Dinner Even More Insta-Worthy

If it's your turn to host Thanksgiving this year, you'll likely want everything to be perfect, from the turkey to the dessert and even the décor. But while prepping the food is more time-consuming than it is difficult, the table settings take far more thought to whip together.
What colours will you use? What will the centerpiece be? And what about the tablecloth? With so many decisions to make in so little time, we rounded up some greats ideas to inspire your Thanksgiving feast.
Here are 15 spectacular ways to set the dinner table this holiday season and give your guests something truly Insta-worthy to gush about.
Leave a sweet note
Make flowers your centerpiece
Use a flannel blanket for a more homey look
Forget fall colours
Include the menu
Keep it classy with a touch of orange
Or a lot of orange
Use a fun tablecloth
Warm the room with lots of candles (and amazing hand-drawn place settings)
Use fruit for added interest
Channel the sun with yellow accents
Use contrasting colours
Personalize each setting
Make pumpkins your centerpiece
Include a silly gag
