    • LIVING

    Thanksgiving Table Settings To Make Your Dinner Even More Insta-Worthy

    These are all on point.

    09/28/2017 16:41 EDT | Updated 19 minutes ago

    If it's your turn to host Thanksgiving this year, you'll likely want everything to be perfect, from the turkey to the dessert and even the décor. But while prepping the food is more time-consuming than it is difficult, the table settings take far more thought to whip together.

    What colours will you use? What will the centerpiece be? And what about the tablecloth? With so many decisions to make in so little time, we rounded up some greats ideas to inspire your Thanksgiving feast.

    Here are 15 spectacular ways to set the dinner table this holiday season and give your guests something truly Insta-worthy to gush about.

    Leave a sweet note

    Make flowers your centerpiece

    Use a flannel blanket for a more homey look

    A post shared by Dawn Parsons (@partytildawn) on

    Forget fall colours

    A post shared by Lisa (@herstyledview) on

    Include the menu

    A post shared by Adele B. (@lifeslookingood) on

    Keep it classy with a touch of orange

    A post shared by Susan Goss Brown (@topknot310) on

    Or a lot of orange

    Use a fun tablecloth

    Warm the room with lots of candles (and amazing hand-drawn place settings)

    Use fruit for added interest

    A post shared by Fancy Tables🍽 (@fancy_tables) on

    Channel the sun with yellow accents

    Use contrasting colours

    Personalize each setting

    Make pumpkins your centerpiece

    Include a silly gag

    A post shared by tablejunkie (@tablejunkie) on

