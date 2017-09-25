Thanksgiving Table Settings To Make Your Dinner Even More Insta-Worthy

ADVERTISEMENT

If it's your turn to host Thanksgiving this year, you'll likely want everything to be perfect, from the turkey to the dessert and even the décor. But while prepping the food is more time-consuming than it is difficult, the table settings take far more thought to whip together.

What colours will you use? What will the centerpiece be? And what about the tablecloth? With so many decisions to make in so little time, we rounded up some greats ideas to inspire your Thanksgiving feast.

Here are 15 spectacular ways to set the dinner table this holiday season and give your guests something truly Insta-worthy to gush about.

Leave a sweet note

A post shared by Primitives By Kathy (@primitivesbykathy) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Make flowers your centerpiece

A post shared by Julie & Jodie: Twin Sisters (@julie.thedesigntwins) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Use a flannel blanket for a more homey look

A post shared by Dawn Parsons (@partytildawn) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Forget fall colours

A post shared by Lisa (@herstyledview) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:46am PST

Include the menu

A post shared by Adele B. (@lifeslookingood) on Oct 9, 2015 at 7:20am PDT

Keep it classy with a touch of orange

A post shared by Susan Goss Brown (@topknot310) on Nov 24, 2016 at 8:19pm PST

Or a lot of orange

A post shared by Creative Ideas and DIY Crafts (@dazzlewhilefrazzled) on Nov 7, 2016 at 10:57am PST

Use a fun tablecloth

A post shared by Nüage Designs (@nuagedesignsinc) on Nov 6, 2016 at 6:18pm PST

Warm the room with lots of candles (and amazing hand-drawn place settings)

A post shared by Revelry Party Co. (@revelrypartyco) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Use fruit for added interest

A post shared by Fancy Tables🍽 (@fancy_tables) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Channel the sun with yellow accents

A post shared by Denise Greenwood (@frazzledjoy) on Nov 9, 2016 at 7:07am PST

Use contrasting colours

A post shared by Easy Crafts + DIY | Laura (@thenopressurelife) on Nov 21, 2016 at 5:55pm PST

Personalize each setting

A post shared by caroline | papercase studio (@papercase.studio) on Nov 8, 2016 at 1:57am PST

Make pumpkins your centerpiece

A post shared by Amy Arthur (@our_suburban_camelot) on Nov 12, 2016 at 7:54am PST

Include a silly gag

A post shared by tablejunkie (@tablejunkie) on Nov 12, 2016 at 4:37pm PST

