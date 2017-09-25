All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Trudeau To Canadian Companies: Seek Your Fortune In China

    The country's US$5-trillion retail market is an opportunity not to be missed.

    09/25/2017 11:27 EDT | Updated 39 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses to look beyond Canada's borders and explore the US$5 trillion retail opportunity in China.

    Trudeau was speaking at a Toronto conference Monday hosted by Chinese e-Commerce giant Alibaba, with politicians from all three levels of government in attendance.

    Alibaba says 3,600 Canadian companies signed up to attend the event.

    Mark Blinch / Reuters
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses with Alibaba founder Jack Ma while holding Arc'teryx jackets as they tour the marketplace at the Gateway Conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada Sept. 25. Trudeau is urging Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses to look beyond Canada's borders and explore the US$5 trillion retail opportunity in China.

    Alibaba is pitching Canadian businesses on accessing the growing middle class in China and the more than 460 million active consumers that use its e-commerce platform annually.

    Alibaba hosted a similar U.S.-focused event in Detroit in June as it actively expands outside China.

    Canadian brands already using Alibaba to sell to consumers and businesses in China include Aldo Shoes, Ocean Spray Cranberries and Clearwater Seafood.

