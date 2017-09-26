Beauty Vlogger’s Slave-Inspired Makeup Could Not Be More Offensive

ADVERTISEMENT

There have been plenty of blackface makeup tutorials that have received backlash, which is why it's hard to believe one beauty vlogger didn't get the memo before sharing her slave-inspired makeup.

Turkish makeup artist Percem Akin shared a photo of her "black beauty" transformation on Instagram, using questionable hashtags such as #slave, #blackwoman and #sadmakeup. Not only was the look comprised of blackface, but also included facial scars and a headscarf.

But forreal report this account on Instagram cause she's still out there proudly displaying blackface and "slave" makeup pic.twitter.com/1wXR97OhTu — Sapphire 💕✨ (@MuaSapphire) September 23, 2017

Naturally, Akin received a major reaction for her insensitive post, which led to her immediately deleting her Instagram photo and YouTube tutorial. She also set her Instagram account to private.

On social media, a number of people are criticizing the makeup artist for her offensive makeup look, calling it "racist" and "ignorant."

DONT SUPPORT PERCEMAKIN ON INSTAGRAM CAUSE THEY THINK BLACKFACE AND HASHTAGGING SLAVE IS OKAY 🙃

So why u private now, sis?

Just wanna talk 🙃 pic.twitter.com/XBq8fnbQIz — 🥀 Madison Anne 🥀 (@MadisonnnAnne_) September 24, 2017

This wanna-be makeup artist is cancelled.

This is her SLAVE makeup, but lets call it what it is, BLACKFACE. 😡... https://t.co/bpbk2eGyJf — My-My Red Bone (@sexcmyesha) September 25, 2017

Shame on you @percemakin! Why do you have to be so ignorant?! @NyxCosmetics Please, take this seriously. https://t.co/lna50Shb0K — Ligia Reyes (@leylasereia) September 25, 2017

To make matters worse, Akin is an affiliate artist for NYX Cosmetics. As a result, social media users have reached out to the brand to cut ties with Akin and issue a statement, Babe reports.

Good. If NYX condones ANY of this, even a single like, I'm done buying. Their my absolute fav makeup brand but. FUCK that. — rhi 🌹🥀🌻🌼🌷🌸🌺💐 (@idk_rhi) September 24, 2017

Blackface has always been an issue in the makeup community. This is a result of many people not fully understanding what blackface is, such as one blogger who created a beauty challenge to transform her pale skin to "deep chocolate skin tones."

So @vika97662612 decided to post this picture which is clearly blackface & she decided to call it "the chocolate challenge" pic.twitter.com/O4NutrEtTH — Arnell (@arnellarmon) July 9, 2017

In addition to this, Akin is being further criticized because her tutorial makes light of slavery.

At this point, it has been thoroughly established on nearly every corner of the internet that blackface is bad.

Halloween season always prompts a number of blackface controversies. But as HuffPost writer Zeba Blay noted in a blog, there is no excuse for claiming you didn't know blackface is wrong.

"At this point, it has been thoroughly established on nearly every corner of the internet that blackface is bad," Blay wrote. "The information is out there. It's all over Facebook timelines and Twitter feeds. Therefore, anyone who willfully chooses to don blackface this Halloween is making a concerted effort to be stubbornly ignorant."

