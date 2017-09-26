All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Florida Couple Charged After Baby Overdoses On Heroin

    They have been released on $3,000 bond each.

    09/26/2017 17:23 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Associated Press via CP
    Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida couple is facing felony charges after deputies say their 1-year-old girl nearly died from a heroin overdose.

    Palm Beach County sheriff's investigators say 38-year-old Charlie Hagan and 49-year-old Joseph Critelli are charged with child neglect.

    The Palm Beach Post reports Tuesday the couple was arrested last week, two months after the overdose. The baby had been taken to the hospital in July and saved with a heroin antidote. Deputies say Hagan told them she had nearly died of an overdose a week earlier.

    A relative had asked a judge for custody of the child two days after Hagen's overdose but was denied. The state now has given custody to a relative.

    Critelli and Hagen have been released on $3,000 bond each. Records don't show if they have attorneys.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Child abusechild neglectFloridaheroin overdoseNews