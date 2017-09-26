ADVERTISEMENT

JPMorgan Chase is the target of a new environmental push demanding the bank end funding for oilsands drilling, HuffPost has learned.

In a new campaign set to be announced Tuesday, the San Francisco-based Rainforest Action Network criticizes the country's largest bank by assets for providing over $3.1 billion to oilsands producers between 2014 and 2016 alone.

The group planned rallies on Tuesday afternoon in Denver, where JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is visiting with local officials, and sent a letter to Mayor Michael Hancock urging that Colorado's capital divest from the bank.

The move comes amid a push by the New York-based JPMorgan to burnish its green bona fides. Like much of the corporate world, JPMorgan publicly supported the Paris climate accord, the historic first emissions-cutting deal to include the United States and China. The bank discontinued funding for most coal projects last year and, earlier this year, vowed to spend US$200 billion on renewable energy projects by 2020.

"It is two-faced of JPMorgan Chase CEO, Jamie Dimon, to claim to support the Paris climate agreement, while his bank pours billions of dollars into accelerating climate catastrophe through tar sands mines and pipelines," Patrick McCully, climate and energy program director at the 32-year-old nonprofit, said in a statement to HuffPost.

Two spokespeople for JPMorgan did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday morning.

It's not uncommon for environmentalists to target major corporations, but this campaign is considerable. RAN is well-funded, pulling in nearly $7.6 million in revenue last year, according to its annual report. The group has a record of successfully lobbying for policy change at major banks.