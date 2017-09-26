Missouri Father Charged With Shaking Twin Baby Daughters, Killing 1

ADVERTISEMENT

CUBA, Mo. — A Missouri father is charged with shaking his 3-month-old twin daughters, killing one of the girls and seriously injuring the other.

Twenty-eight-year-old Erick Ford was charged last week with child endangerment and two domestic assault counts. He's being held on US$465,000 bond. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Court records say one of the twins wasn't breathing Sept. 13 when officers responded to a home in Cuba, Missouri, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) southwest of St. Louis. The child died at a hospital three days later.

The surviving twin later was treated for a brain bleed and skull fracture. Court records say Ford admitted to shaking both girls three different times. He said it happened when one baby woke the other up.

