ADVERTISEMENT

As adults, it can be envy-inducing when we see kids bringing home huge bags filled with candy and chocolate after a couple hours of gallivanting around the neighbourhood in their scariest costumes on Halloween.

Luckily, we have pumpkins, and as adults who are kids at heart, this means we can go to town when it comes to carving them.

So, we poked around the internet for creative pumpkin carving inspiration for 2017 and we have to say, we found some great ones.

Yep, Jack Skellington would approve.

Check 'em out below:

Death Tarot Card Pumpkin

A post shared by MERCURY HOUR (@mercuryhour) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Fiery Pumpkin

Halloween pumpkin this year, carved a little early, but idgaf. #halloween #october #fall #pumpkin #carving #pumpkincarving A post shared by Emily Griffith (@emgriff21) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Seven Deadly Sins Manga Pumpkin

A post shared by Pumpkin's Takumi pair (@pumpkins_2takumi) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

'Welcome' Pumpkin

A post shared by Kelly R (@cali_wanders) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Skinless Pumpkin

A post shared by Jaime Lyon (@lyonific) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Batman Pumpkin

A post shared by Andres Lopez (@drelopez25) on Sep 25, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Jack Skellington And Kitty Cat Pumpkins

A post shared by Geniya (@geniya) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

"Toy Story" Woody Pumpkin

A post shared by Sherry Blakley (@allure_beauty_art) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

French Bulldog Pumpkin

A post shared by ✨ Luna Rae 🌛 (@luna_rae) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Brain Pumpkin

A post shared by Mike Brown (@michael_brown04) on Sep 25, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Pennywise Pumpkin

A post shared by Matt (@mwoods_1383) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

Pokemon Pumpkin

"Hocus Pocus" Pumpkin

Darth Vader Pumpkin

Moth Pumpkin

A post shared by KMS x Black Magic (@kmsxblackmagic) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Harvest Pumpkin

A post shared by Woolley Grange Hotel Rest Spa (@woolleyghotel) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

"Dragon Ball Z" Pumpkin

A post shared by Phillip Pham-Ho (@instapham.h) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Funny Face Pumpkin

A post shared by Maddy Crawford (@maddy.crawford89) on Sep 24, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Calvin & Hobbes Pumpkin

Elmo Pumpkin

A post shared by Shattuck Clockworks (@blakeshattuck) on Sep 23, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Also on HuffPost: