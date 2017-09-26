Saudi Arabia Lifts Ban On Women Driving

Saudi Arabia is lifting its ban on women driving, according to a statement from the state-run press agency.

Saudi King Salman's decision was announced by royal decree, the agency said.

The regulation has been part of the conservative kingdom's broad restrictions on women's rights, which include requiring women to secure a male family member's approval for actions such as working and traveling.

Female activists have long protested the ban, including by staging demonstrations during which end up facing arrests and other state restrictions for driving.