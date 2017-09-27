5 Reasons Maye Musk Will Be A Kickass CoverGirl

ADVERTISEMENT

After more than 50 years in the fashion industry, legendary Canadian model Maye Musk is officially a CoverGirl.

The 69-year-old, who is also the mother of Tesla founder Elon Musk, announced the exciting news on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday.

Musk is the most recent hire by the beauty brand, who also added Issa Rae and Ayesha Curry to its list of ambassadors over the past few weeks.

"Maye is an affirmation of the power and importance of diversity and inclusivity in the world of Beauty," Ukonwa Ojo, the senior vice president of CoverGirl, said in a statement. "She is unstoppable and, together, we're just getting started!"

Musk is certainly the perfect choice for CoverGirl, and here are five reasons why:

1. She's proving "beauty is for all ages."

Musk has been modelling since she was 15 and has always been adamant that beauty has no age limit. "I hope it gives other women hope that they can look good and feel good when they are past 60," she told Vogue last year. "I was on a shoot yesterday, and the young models were so excited to see me because they say it gives them hope, too, that they can carry on."

Musk's message that beauty is for everyone aligns perfectly with CoverGirl's values. Her addition to their roster also evens out the brand as it moves towards becoming more diverse and inclusive.

I think that women will be really inspired to see that even at 69 you can get a beauty campaign.

"They haven't had a model this old in their campaigns," Musk told The New York Times. "I'm turning 70 in April of next year. I think that women will be really inspired to see that even at 69 you can get a beauty campaign."

Musk is certainly right, as her Twitter feed is now full of comments from fans praising her for proving "age is just a number" and that "beauty knows no bounds."

2. She understands the transformative power of makeup.

This couldn't be more important for a CoverGirl, considering the brand believes "makeup is an emotionally powerful and physically transformative tool for self-expression."

In a statement, Musk revealed that she's always loved makeup's power to transform, while also maintaining "a very real and honest piece of me there, too."

I think that's one thing that's kept me working in this industry for so long, my interest in self-representation.

"I think that's one thing that's kept me working in this industry for so long, my interest in self-representation," she added.

Musk began experimenting with makeup at around age 12 or 13, and has loved it ever since. "It makes a huge difference because my face is pretty plain, and I'm very fair with very few eyebrows and very short eyelashes," she told The New York Times. "Makeup transforms me."

3. She's a triple threat.

There's no doubt Musk has an outstanding modelling career. Not only has she been on the cover of numerous magazines, such as Time and Elle Canada, but she was also featured in Beyoncé's "Haunted" music video in 2013 and signed a contract with IMG Models last year.

However, it's because Musk is so much more than just a model that she'll make the perfect CoverGirl. The 69-year-old also holds two master's degrees, is a practicing dietitian and nutritionist, and is a mother to three now-famous children.

"At 15, I was told I would be done [modelling] by 18, which is why I studied so hard," she previously told HuffPost Canada.

Musk's ability to balance two successful careers all while raising three children as a single mother is nothing short of amazing. And her determination and perseverance gives CoverGirl fans something to aspire to.

4. She's empowering women to embrace their beauty.

Musk has always been open about how she found success in modelling later in life, and it's all because she learned to accept her signs of aging.

"To celebrate my 60th birthday I stopped colouring my hair, cut it short and let my natural silver colour shine," she revealed on her personal website. As a result, the Saskatchewan-born model began booking major campaigns and commercials.

Musk is a shining example of why we should embrace age and the beauty that comes with it. "Aging has been good for me," the 69-year-old told The New York Times. "You develop confidence, you're able to handle the knocks a little easier. I model for my age. I'm not trying to hide it and say I'm 50. I'm so proud that I'm going be 70."

5. And she takes wicked good photos.

Every CoverGirl knows how to take stunning photos, and Musk is no exception. Thanks to more than five decades in the fashion industry, the model has it down to a tee. A quick look at her portfolio on Instagram is certainly proof of that.

Considering Musk can take great photos and appeal to women of all ages, it's safe to say she's going to be one kickass CoverGirl.

