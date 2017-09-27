Gord Downie, lead singer for the Tragically Hip, performs at the Air Canada Centre in 2000. (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

TORONTO — Gord Downie is releasing a new solo album of 23 original songs produced with long-time collaborator Kevin Drew.

"Introduce Yerself" is slated for release Oct. 27 with each song written about a specific person.

His website says the tracks were recorded during two four-day studio sessions in January 2016 and February 2017.

Many of the songs came together in a single take.

Introduce Yerself - Available Oct 27 — Gord Downie (@gorddownie) September 27, 2017

This marks the second album by the Tragically Hip frontman since going public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

Last October, he released "Secret Path" — an album, graphic novel and film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Ojibwe boy who died while trying to escape a residential school.

