    Gord Downie Is Releasing A New Album, 'Introduce Yerself,' At The End Of October

    It'll have 23 original songs.

    09/27/2017 11:19 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    David Cooper via Getty Images
    Gord Downie, lead singer for the Tragically Hip, performs at the Air Canada Centre in 2000. (David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

    TORONTO — Gord Downie is releasing a new solo album of 23 original songs produced with long-time collaborator Kevin Drew.

    "Introduce Yerself" is slated for release Oct. 27 with each song written about a specific person.

    His website says the tracks were recorded during two four-day studio sessions in January 2016 and February 2017.

    Many of the songs came together in a single take.

    This marks the second album by the Tragically Hip frontman since going public with his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

    Last October, he released "Secret Path" — an album, graphic novel and film based on the story of Chanie Wenjack, a young Ojibwe boy who died while trying to escape a residential school.

