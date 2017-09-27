ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween will be here before you know it, which means it's time to start brainstorming potential costumes.

Every year, there are certain get-ups that start to trend. If you recall, 2013 was the year of the Minions, while 2015 gave us a swarm of Harley Quinns and "Star Wars" characters. And who could forget the ongoing craze of "Game of Thrones"?

A post shared by Kat (@kat.ofalltrades) on Nov 6, 2014 at 5:53am PST

If you're hoping to find a costume that's right on trend this year (or want to know what outfits to avoid so you can stand out), look no further than the list below. Pinterest and Lyst, a fashion search platform, analyzed their data to predict what the most popular costumes will be in Canada and the U.S. this Halloween. Their findings revealed some obvious and surprising results.

Here are the top five Halloween costumes for 2017, according to the data:

1. Pennywise from "It"

A post shared by mykie (@mykie_) on Sep 14, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

No surprise here. With terrifying "It" makeup tutorials and clown-themed nail art designs taking over Instagram, this is clearly the top costume of 2017. Pennywise is the perfect Halloween get-up for those who want an outfit that's equally creepy as it is impressive. And considering plenty of people have coulrophobia (a fear of clowns), your costume is sure to leave a lasting impression.

2. Belle from "Beauty and the Beast"

A post shared by Traci Hines (@tracihines) on Dec 13, 2016 at 10:20am PST

On a lighter note, you'll likely see a lot more of this Disney princess on All Hallows' Eve. Considering the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" broke box office records when it debuted in March and received praise for making Belle a feminist character, it's not hard to see why it's trending. What's great about this costume idea is that you have two iconic outfits to choose from: Belle's everyday blue ensemble or her famous yellow tiered gown.

3. A giraffe

A post shared by Chelsea LeAnne Palmer (@chelzpalm) on Nov 1, 2015 at 10:14am PST

You can't make this stuff up! While black cats have always been the go-to Halloween animal costume, it looks like orange is the new black with a sudden interest in giraffes. According to Pinterest data, pins for giraffe makeup and costume ideas are up 1,200 per cent compared to last year, and Lyst data shows a 27 per cent increase in searches since June.

4. Wonder Woman

A post shared by ~🌹 (@makeupby.sadier0se_) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

There's no denying "Wonder Woman" made waves this year. Not only did the film's female lead (played by Gal Gadot) inspire young girls and boys, but the movie also portrayed the superhero's body in a realistic fashion. So if you want to channel your inner badass this Halloween, there's no costume better suited than Wonder Woman.

5. Kids from "Stranger Things"

A post shared by K A T E • B A I L E Y (@kates_bailey) on Nov 1, 2016 at 3:02pm PDT

Dressing up as the crew from "Stranger Things" is a continued trend this year, especially since Season 2 will air on Netflix on Oct. 27. While Eleven was the top character choice for costumes last year, Pinterest and Lyst data shows an increase in trucker hats and '80s T-shirts, meaning we'll likely see more of the boys from "Stranger Things" in 2017.

Visit Quartz to see the full top 10 list of Halloween costumes for 2017.

Also on HuffPost: