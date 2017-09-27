All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Luxury Home Sales Fall In Toronto, Tank In Vancouver: Re/Max

    Even at the top of the market, jitters have set in.

    09/27/2017 10:12 EDT | Updated 54 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    karamysh
    A luxury home pictured in Vancouver, where sales of $3 million-plus homes fell 40 per cent in the first seven months of this year.

    TORONTO — New figures show that even luxury buyers are holding off in Toronto and Vancouver, watching and waiting after government measures aimed at cooling off the hot housing markets.

    Re/Max figures show that between January and July this year sales of luxury properties with a price tag of $3 million or more slipped 40 per cent in Vancouver and 14 per cent in the GTA, compared to a year ago.

    What's Going On In Housing?

    Re/Max director Christopher Alexander says would-be buyers are waiting to see what happens to the market after government measures such as a foreign buyers' tax were introduced in both cities.

    Sales of properties worth $1-million to $2-million in the Greater Toronto Area slipped 26 per cent compared to 2016.

    Canada has a 30-per-cent chance of a housing bust, Goldman Sachs predicts:

    Sales of Vancouver properties with that price tag during the same period dropped 10 per cent, according to new figures from RE/MAX.

    Sales of slightly more expensive properties from January to July worth $2-million to $3-million also slipped in both cities, down 16 per cent in the Greater Toronto Area and 27 per cent in Vancouver.

