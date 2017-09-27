All Sections
    • POLITICS

    NDP Leadership Debate Hosted By HuffPost Canada (Video)

    Get in on the action!

    09/27/2017 12:48 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Watch the final debate for NDP leadership candidates to sway party members before a new leader is chosen. Niki Ashton, Charlie Angus, Jagmeet Singh, and Guy Caron square off in an event hosted by HuffPost Canada.

    The debate will be streamed here, starting with the English debate today at 7 p.m. ET, followed by a French discussion at 8 p.m.

    Join in with your comments and questions via Facebook Live, as our Ottawa bureau chief Althia Raj and some special guests grill the candidates vying to replace Thomas Mulcair.

