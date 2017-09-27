Prince Harry Urges Canadians To Meet The Invictus Games 'Role Models'

If you've been tuning into the 2017 Invictus Games, then you'll know how inspiring the athletes — servicemen and women who are ill or injured — are.
But for Prince Harry, who founded the Games in 2014, meeting the competitors is just as important as watching them compete.
On Tuesday evening, the fifth-in-line to the throne attended a reception at the CN Tower, and while he was there, urged Canadians and out-of-towners who were attending the sporting event in Toronto to actually talk to the athletes.
"I cannot stress this enough to everybody, to get out there, meet these guys, listen to their stories, and in many cases, learn from them," the 33-year-old said to guests at the reception.
"These are the role models I think we need in society," he continued, "and for younger kids and the younger generation, to look up to people like this and to know and to have a better understanding about what service and duty is all about.
These are the role models I think we need in society.
"And to represent your country once in your uniform, on the battlefield or back at home, then also post-injury or post-leaving the services, having that opportunity to serve your country once again be it on the Invictus sport field or even back at home in your own communities," he concluded.
Before he entered the CN Tower, Harry made sure he spent some time with his fans, chatting, shaking hands, and even taking selfies with a few lucky royal watchers who had been waiting for their chance to see the prince for more than an hour.
And aside from cheering on the athletes, engaging with his fans — and watching sporting matches with girlfriend Meghan Markle — Harry has been delivering passionate speeches about the importance of the Invictus Games and sports in general have in the lives of servicemen and women, both still on active duty and in civilian life.
On Monday, the prince attended the annual Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research and discussed why the Games is good for current and former servicemen and women, both physically and mentally.
"I am passionate about the role which sport can play in the recovery of body and mind," he said.
"In my mind, there is no denying the impact that teamwork, competition and fun has on someone's well-being and outlook."
Keep Up With The Royals
Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.
Also on HuffPost: