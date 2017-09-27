All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Swoop, WestJet's New No-Frills Carrier, To Launch Flights Next June

    Canada is getting a new ultra low-cost carrier.

    09/27/2017 10:22 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    WestJet Airlines Ltd.,Swoop

    CALGARY — WestJet says that its new no-frills, lower-fare airline will be named Swoop.

    The Calgary-based company has been gradually revealing details of its new carrier since April.

    Last month, WestJet said the new airline would begin service next summer, rather than late this year as initially announced.

    The world's safest airlines:

    The airline said on Aug. 1 that it didn't expect to get regulatory certificates until the first quarter of 2018.

    It also said that the new carrier would reveal its schedule early next year and begin flights next June.

    Besides announcing the new name, WestJet said Wednesday it plans to start advance ticket sales in early 2018.

