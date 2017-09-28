Netflix Canada: What's New In October 2017?

ADVERTISEMENT

For fans of Netflix original series, there are probably only two shows that matter come October, 2017: "Stranger Things 2" and "Riverdale" season 2.

But don't worry, Netflix Canada subscribers, both of those shows (plus a ton more) will be making their way to your TV screens, Oct. 27 and Oct. 12, respectively.

"Stranger Things" fans no doubt have a ton of questions that were left unanswered after the end of season one: What happened to Eleven? Is Barb really dead? Will we visit the Upside Down again? And will Joyce ever stop screaming for Will?

Meanwhile over in Riverdale, we'll be introduced to a bunch of new characters, including Veronica's nefarious dad, Hiram Lodge, as well as a new love interest for everyone's favourite redhead (no, not Archie), Cheryl Blossom.

So what are you going to binge-watch in October? Check out highlights in the gallery below and find our selections under the gallery:

Netflix Canada October 2017 Netflix Canada October 2017



1 of 35 Share this slide:





TV Shows:

"Stranger Things 2" (All episodes arrive on Oct. 27)

The citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

"Riverdale" Season 2 (New episodes weekly starting Oct. 12)

Archie and the gang are back after solving the mystery of who killed Cheryl Blossom's brother, Jason. But even though the murderer is gone, there's still a lot of darkness, violence, and revenge going on in the sleepy town.

"Dynasty" Season 1 (New episodes weekly starting Oct. 12)

That's right, the '80s are back and better than ever. In this reboot, we follow the story of heiress Fallon Carrington, who's unhappy to find that her billionaire father has become engaged to an employee, Crystal. Unfortunately for Fallon's dad, Crystal still has feelings for her married ex-lover. Basically, get ready for lots of drama.

Movies:

"Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold" (Arrives Oct. 27)

Directed by Didion's nephew Griffin Dunne, the Netflix documentary gets inside the life and the mind of one of America's most respected writers.

"The Death of Marsha P. Johnson" (Arrives Oct. 6)

The police ruled her death a suicide, but this documentary challenges that claim while honouring the LGBTQ's activist life and legacy.

"The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)" (Arrives Oct. 13)

Gathering for an event commemorating their artist father, three adult siblings navigate their difficult relationships with him and each other.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in October, 2017:

"Romeo & Juliet" - leaving Oct. 1

"The Dark Knight" - leaving Oct. 1

"Titanic" - leaving Oct. 1

"Mad Max: Fury Road" - leaving Oct. 9

"300" - leaving Oct. 10

"Happy Feet" - leaving Oct. 15

"P.S. I Love You" - leaving Oct. 15

"The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" - leaving Oct. 15

"Entourage" - leaving Oct. 16

Also on HuffPost: