'Oldest Evidence' Of Life On Earth May Have Been Found In Canada

In a remote corner of eastern Canada — polar bear country, miles from the nearest village — researchers say they may have found the "oldest evidence" of life on Earth embedded in rocks dating back billions of years.

The scientists, in findings published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, said they found graphite, a type of pure carbon, in 3.95-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks retrieved from the northern Labrador region. Geological analysis of the graphite suggested that the material had been produced by autotrophic marine microorganisms, the scientists said. Autotrophy is the ability of certain organisms ― like green plants, algae and certain bacteria ― to produce their own food from inorganic substances.