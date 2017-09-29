Celebrities Are Using Their Horrible Puberty Pictures To Help Puerto Rico

ADVERTISEMENT

After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico leaving its 3.4 million residents with limited resources and no power, plenty of celebrities have banded together to raise funds for relief efforts.

The latest campaign comes from talk show host Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll. On Wednesday night's "The Late Show," Colbert and his guest vowed to donate to hurricane relief efforts for "every celebrity that puts up a puberty picture of when they're 13 and put up #PuberMe."

Colbert even kicked things off by sharing his own awkward childhood photo where he's nearly unrecognizable:

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

Pretty soon, a ton of other celebrities joined in, including Alison Brie:

Sarah Silverman:

And James Van Der Beek:

But the greatest gem of all was shared by "Silicon Valley" star Kumail Nanjiani‏, whose caption says it all.

While these awkward puberty photos are by far the most amusing way celebrities are raising funds for hurricane relief, here are four other unique ways stars are helping out:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

"I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands," she shared on Instagram on Thursday.

In the song, whose title translates to "My People," Bey sings in both English and Spanish. This is a big deal since this is the first single the 36-year-old has released since welcoming her twins, Sir and Rumi.

Beyoncé's philanthropic efforts are nothing new, as she previously launched an initiative called BeyGood Houston and participated in a celebrity-packed telethon to help raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

2. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony created an initiative to fast-track supplies to the people of Puerto Rico.

Please donate TODAY to #unitedforpuertorico🇵🇷 @nygovcuomo A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

The former couple created Somos Una Voz (We Are One Voice), which brings celebrities together to "to rush food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to areas affected by recent natural disasters." Famous faces involved in the initiative include Alex Rodriguez, Bruno Mars, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ed Sheeran and many more.

On top of that, JLo has donated $1 million towards relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where many of her relatives live, and took to Instagram to urge her fans to make their own contributions.

3. Pitbull used his private jet to transfer Puerto Rican cancer patients to the U.S.

A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

The power outages on the island left many hospitals in dire conditions. As a result, the 36-year-old rapper took it upon himself to transport cancer patients to U.S. hospitals so that they could continue their chemotherapy treatments.

"Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part," Pitbull told CNN in a statement.

4. Daddy Yankee raised awareness for Puerto Rico with his million-dollar donations

Puerto Rico enfrenta hoy la mayor crisis humanitaria en la historia de nuestro país. Estas 4 nominaciones a los @latingrammys se las dedico a mi tierra; y aprovecho la oportunidad para hacer un llamado de emergencia a la comunidad global. TE NECESITAMOS MÁS QUE NUNCA! 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 A post shared by Daddy Yankee (@daddyyankee) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

The "Despacito" singer lives in Puerto Rico with his wife and children. As a result, he's made two separate $1 million donations to Feed America and the American Red Cross to help relief efforts on the island.

"I know a lot of people are struggling. There's no communication, no power on the island, the hospitals are not working," he told CNN. "We need the government to be more proactive."