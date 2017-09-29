ADVERTISEMENT

As much as we don't want to face it, the holidays are coming up, but before you shiver and think to yourself, "God damnit," there is a silver lining: the romantic feelings we get when we're in a relationship during the cold weather months.

And it's these ~emotions~ that the holidays bring out in us, that, to be frank, lead to babies being conceived.

As reported by Indy100, the most popular day to be born is Sept. 26, and, what's even cooler, is that the top 10 most popular birthdays over the past 20 years are all at the end of September and early October, according to the the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics (ONS).

If you do the math, this means that babies who are born in September and October were conceived around Christmas and the New Year.

"A peak in births in late September show that more babies are conceived in the weeks leading up to and days after Christmas than at any other time of the year," ONS notes.

Another possible reason why so many babies are born in late September could be because future parents plan on having kids at the start of the school year.

Although that's fascinating information, not everyone loves the fact that there are so many babies being born in such a small window of time.

One of these people include London midwife Mhairi Maharry, who recently took to Twitter to jokingly ask people to conceive at different points of the year.

"How is it only the 5th of September. I can't take 25 more days of this. If you know or love a midwife, PLEASE STOP SHAGGING AT CHRISTMAS," she tweeted.

London midwife Bethan Jones concurred, telling the Independent, "My god, September is terrible! I'm in the midst of the busiest row of shifts I've had in a long time."

"Everyone decides this is the year they'll have a baby, so they start trying right away and end up having a baby nine months later," she added.

Funny enough, December 25 and 26 are actually the days when the fewest babies are born, but Feb. 29 has the lowest number of births out of all the days in the calendar, because it only occurs once every leap year.

And although this research was done in the U.K., the Independent notes that data from the U.S. and New Zealand show a similar trend.

Amitabh Chandra, a professor of public policy at Harvard University told the Toronto Star that Canadian babies would likely have similar results.

"It would be interesting to see the difference in cold weather areas like Canada and cities in the south to see if more babies are produced in the winter," Chandra said.

That said, according to data from Statistics Canada, the most popular months of births have been July, August, and September, from 2009 to 2013.

And if you're a March baby? You might be the result of a one-night stand.

According to data from online dating site OkCupid, June is the most popular month for users looking for a hook-up.

