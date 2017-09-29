ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing beats a Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings. But while a side of stuffing and mashed potatoes is no doubt a classic, it wouldn't hurt to give your taste buds a real treat this year by adding something new to the table.

Here we've rounded up 19 side dishes that will take your feast to the next level. From prosciutto-wrapped asparagus to Parmesan butternut squash gratin, these fall recipes are sure to satisfy everyone's Thanksgiving cravings, no matter what they may be!

1. Roasted mushrooms in a browned butter, garlic and thyme sauce

Get the recipe: Closet Cooking

2. Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus

A post shared by Chungah Rhee (@damn_delicious) on Dec 28, 2013 at 11:14am PST

Get the recipe: Damn Delicious

3. Garlic Parmesan dinner rolls

A post shared by Bee | Rasa Malaysia (@rasamalaysia) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

Get the recipe: Rasa Malaysia

4. Thanksgiving slaw

A post shared by Kitchn (@thekitchn) on Nov 18, 2016 at 7:02am PST

Get the recipe: The Kitchn

5. Cranberry & pomegranate bruschetta

Pinterest

Get the recipe: The Café Sucre Farine

6. Fall rotini pasta salad

A post shared by The Mediterranean Dish | Suzy (@themediterraneandish) on Oct 17, 2016 at 5:50pm PDT

Get the recipe: The Mediterranean Dish

7. Cheesy broccoli casserole

A post shared by Kristin | Yellow Bliss Road (@yellowblissroad) on Nov 13, 2016 at 12:30pm PST

Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road

8. Roasted beet salad with Feta and dill

A post shared by Jessy Freimann (@thelifejolie) on Oct 28, 2016 at 6:07am PDT

Get the recipe: The Life Jolie

9. Irish potato bites

A post shared by homemadeinterest (@homemadeinterest) on Mar 24, 2015 at 7:28pm PDT

Get the recipe: Homemade Interest

10. Apple cranberry walnut salad

A post shared by Tiffany Azure (@cremedelacrumb1) on Oct 30, 2014 at 11:36am PDT

Get the recipe: Crème de la Crumb

11. Slow cooker creamed corn

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Damn Delicious

12. Parmesan-butternut squash gratin

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Betty Crocker

13. Spinach dip pinwheels

A post shared by Allison Miller � Food Blogger (@tornadoughalli) on Jun 15, 2016 at 9:47am PDT

Get the recipe: Tornadough Alli

14. Roasted green beans with beets, Feta, and walnuts

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Better Homes & Gardens

15. Garlic herb butternut squash

A post shared by Katie Healthy Seasonal Recipes (@healthyseasonal) on Nov 4, 2015 at 4:07am PST

Get the recipe: Healthy Seasonal Recipes

16. Baked Parmesan zucchini

A post shared by Chungah Rhee (@damn_delicious) on Aug 3, 2016 at 5:53pm PDT

Get the recipe: Damn Delicious

17. Cheesy cauliflower muffins

A post shared by Kirbie's Cravings (@kirbiecravings) on Oct 25, 2016 at 1:22pm PDT

Get the recipe: Kirbie's Cravings

18. Honey-roasted butternut squash with cranberries and Feta

Pinterest

Get the recipe: Peas & Crayons

19. Macaroni & cheese casserole

A post shared by Holly @Spend With Pennies (@spendpennies) on Dec 20, 2016 at 5:13pm PST

Get the recipe: Spend with Pennies

