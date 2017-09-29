All Sections
    • LIVING

    Thanksgiving Side Dishes That Go Beyond Stuffing And Mashed Potatoes

    You came for the turkey, but you stay for the sides.

    10/02/2017 14:02 EDT | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Nothing beats a Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings. But while a side of stuffing and mashed potatoes is no doubt a classic, it wouldn't hurt to give your taste buds a real treat this year by adding something new to the table.

    Here we've rounded up 19 side dishes that will take your feast to the next level. From prosciutto-wrapped asparagus to Parmesan butternut squash gratin, these fall recipes are sure to satisfy everyone's Thanksgiving cravings, no matter what they may be!

    1. Roasted mushrooms in a browned butter, garlic and thyme sauce


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Closet Cooking

    2. Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus


    A post shared by Chungah Rhee (@damn_delicious) on

    Get the recipe: Damn Delicious

    3. Garlic Parmesan dinner rolls


    Get the recipe: Rasa Malaysia

    4. Thanksgiving slaw


    A post shared by Kitchn (@thekitchn) on

    Get the recipe: The Kitchn

    5. Cranberry & pomegranate bruschetta


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: The Café Sucre Farine

    6. Fall rotini pasta salad


    Get the recipe: The Mediterranean Dish

    7. Cheesy broccoli casserole


    Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road

    8. Roasted beet salad with Feta and dill


    A post shared by Jessy Freimann (@thelifejolie) on

    Get the recipe: The Life Jolie

    9. Irish potato bites


    Get the recipe: Homemade Interest

    10. Apple cranberry walnut salad


    A post shared by Tiffany Azure (@cremedelacrumb1) on

    Get the recipe: Crème de la Crumb

    11. Slow cooker creamed corn


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Damn Delicious

    12. Parmesan-butternut squash gratin


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Betty Crocker

    13. Spinach dip pinwheels


    Get the recipe: Tornadough Alli

    14. Roasted green beans with beets, Feta, and walnuts


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Better Homes & Gardens

    15. Garlic herb butternut squash


    Get the recipe: Healthy Seasonal Recipes

    16. Baked Parmesan zucchini


    Get the recipe: Damn Delicious

    17. Cheesy cauliflower muffins


    Get the recipe: Kirbie's Cravings

    18. Honey-roasted butternut squash with cranberries and Feta


    Pinterest

    Get the recipe: Peas & Crayons

    19. Macaroni & cheese casserole


    Get the recipe: Spend with Pennies

