Nothing beats a Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings. But while a side of stuffing and mashed potatoes is no doubt a classic, it wouldn't hurt to give your taste buds a real treat this year by adding something new to the table.
Here we've rounded up 19 side dishes that will take your feast to the next level. From prosciutto-wrapped asparagus to Parmesan butternut squash gratin, these fall recipes are sure to satisfy everyone's Thanksgiving cravings, no matter what they may be!
1. Roasted mushrooms in a browned butter, garlic and thyme sauce
Get the recipe: Closet Cooking
2. Prosciutto-wrapped asparagus
Get the recipe: Damn Delicious
3. Garlic Parmesan dinner rolls
Get the recipe: Rasa Malaysia
4. Thanksgiving slaw
Get the recipe: The Kitchn
5. Cranberry & pomegranate bruschetta
Get the recipe: The Café Sucre Farine
6. Fall rotini pasta salad
Get the recipe: The Mediterranean Dish
7. Cheesy broccoli casserole
Get the recipe: Yellow Bliss Road
8. Roasted beet salad with Feta and dill
Get the recipe: The Life Jolie
9. Irish potato bites
Get the recipe: Homemade Interest
10. Apple cranberry walnut salad
Get the recipe: Crème de la Crumb
11. Slow cooker creamed corn
Get the recipe: Damn Delicious
12. Parmesan-butternut squash gratin
Get the recipe: Betty Crocker
13. Spinach dip pinwheels
Get the recipe: Tornadough Alli
14. Roasted green beans with beets, Feta, and walnuts
Get the recipe: Better Homes & Gardens
15. Garlic herb butternut squash
Get the recipe: Healthy Seasonal Recipes
16. Baked Parmesan zucchini
Get the recipe: Damn Delicious
17. Cheesy cauliflower muffins
Get the recipe: Kirbie's Cravings
18. Honey-roasted butternut squash with cranberries and Feta
Get the recipe: Peas & Crayons
19. Macaroni & cheese casserole
Get the recipe: Spend with Pennies
Also on HuffPost: