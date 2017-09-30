ADVERTISEMENT

An Air France flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Newfoundland and Labrador after it appears one of its engines blew out.

About four or five hours into flight AF66 from Paris to Los Angeles, there was a loud pop and the plane dropped, passenger Sarah Eamigh told HuffPost Canada in an interview.

The captain announced that there was a small engine explosion.

"What was going on through my head? 'This has never occurred before' and 'Please, God let us be OK'," she recalled. "When you hear 'engine exploded,' you really start thinking of the worst."

Air France engine blown over the Atlantic Ocean. Trip was from Paris to USA. Emergency landing in Canada.#abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/73r5RRf7D0 — Chris (@Bdaddy1391) September 30, 2017

The plane shook for about 10 minutes, according to Eamigh, and people were anxiously watching the flashing exit signs. She and her friend started texting their kids.

The airliner was diverted to the airport in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, N.L.

"Thank goodness, we had a very good landing," she said. "A lot of credit to the crew for keeping everyone calm and the captain for keeping us updated."

Eamigh, who lives in Orange County, Calif., said someone took a photo of the blown engine and shared it with passengers on the flight.

#AF66 landed safely. Customers taken care by Air France and rerouting solutions on going. — Air France Newsroom (@AFnewsroom) September 30, 2017

Another passenger Daniel McNeely tweeted out a picture saying, "... just glad to be on the ground."

We had a mid-air mayday when we lost one of our engines. We got diverted for an emergency landing in Canada. — Daniel McNeely (@DanMcneely) September 30, 2017

No official word yet on what caused the engine problem.

