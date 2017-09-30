Meghan Markle wearing the now-sold-out Aritzia dress the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at the Air Canada Arena on September 23.

VANCOUVER —Actor Meghan Markle gave fashion retailer Aritzia a boost after donning a dress sold by the Canadian company during the Invictus Games, where royal watchers hotly anticipated her first public appearance with beau Prince Harry.

The Toronto-based "Suits'' star wore a $185 truffle-coloured dress designed by the Vancouver-based company's in-house Wilfred brand at the games' opening ceremony Sat., Sept. 23.

The dress is now sold out in that colour, with online orders of extra extra small to large sizes shipping around Feb. 15 next year. Limited sizes in other colours are still available online.

This was the dress Markle wore at the Invictus Opening Ceremonies in Toronto on Sept. 23.

The Vancouver-based company, which declined to comment, shared a picture of the star wearing the dress on its Instagram feed.

Markle has previously showcased Aritzia clothes on her social media, posting a photo on Instagram in Dec. 2014 in "cozy clothes'' made by the company.

The 36-year-old star previously had a partnership with Canadian retailer Reitmans. She designed two capsule collections for the company, most recently in the fall of 2016.

