ADVERTISEMENT

The Invictus Games in Toronto have come to a close with a rousing celebration helmed by Prince Harry that capped off seven days of athletic competition for war veterans from around the world.

More than 550 athletes representing 17 countries participated in the Games, which featured 12 sports.

Prince Harry shakes hands with flag bearer Ulfat Al-Zwiri of Jordan during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

And yes, his girlfriend Meghan Markle was in attendance — along with her special guest.

Markle's mother Doria Radlan joined her "Suits" actress daughter in box seats at Toronto's Air Canada Centre Saturday night to watch the closing ceremonies.

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Radlan, watch the Invictus Games closing ceremonies on Saturday.

Prince Harry was seen with the duo for a spell:

He was also busy during the ceremonies, awarding honours to the 17 teams and addressing the crowd in Toronto, which he said was the largest Invictus Games yet.

Prince Harry speaks during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Natacha Dupuis of Canada cheers during the closing ceremony.

Competitors during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau praised the athletes on Saturday, saying "Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. We will never forget that you have fought for a better world for us all."

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau speaks during the closing ceremony.

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen and Canadian icon Bryan Adams did what they do best and rocked the crowd with their musical performances:

Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams perform during the Invictus Games closing ceremony.

And Kelly Clarkson and Montreal's Coeur de pirate also wowed the crowds:

Kelly Clarkson performs during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Coeur de pirate performs.

Congrats to all the athletes who participated in the Games!

Canadian athletes get emotional as they enter the stage during the Invictus Games closing ceremony.

Competitors walk during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Earlier on HuffPost: