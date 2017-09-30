All Sections
    LIVING

    Invictus Games Athletes Cheered On By Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Her Mom At Closing Ceremony

    The star-studded celebration capped a week of competition.

    09/30/2017 23:45 EDT | Updated 45 minutes ago

    The Invictus Games in Toronto have come to a close with a rousing celebration helmed by Prince Harry that capped off seven days of athletic competition for war veterans from around the world.

    More than 550 athletes representing 17 countries participated in the Games, which featured 12 sports.

    Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
    Prince Harry shakes hands with flag bearer Ulfat Al-Zwiri of Jordan during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

    And yes, his girlfriend Meghan Markle was in attendance — along with her special guest.

    Markle's mother Doria Radlan joined her "Suits" actress daughter in box seats at Toronto's Air Canada Centre Saturday night to watch the closing ceremonies.

    GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images
    Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Radlan, watch the Invictus Games closing ceremonies on Saturday.

    Prince Harry was seen with the duo for a spell:

    WireImage

    He was also busy during the ceremonies, awarding honours to the 17 teams and addressing the crowd in Toronto, which he said was the largest Invictus Games yet.

    Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
    Prince Harry speaks during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

    Harry How/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
    Natacha Dupuis of Canada cheers during the closing ceremony.

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
    Competitors during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games 2017.

    Sophie Grégoire Trudeau praised the athletes on Saturday, saying "Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts. We will never forget that you have fought for a better world for us all."

    Mark Blinch / Reuters
    Sophie Gregoire Trudeau speaks during the closing ceremony.

    Rock legend Bruce Springsteen and Canadian icon Bryan Adams did what they do best and rocked the crowd with their musical performances:

    Mark Blinch / Reuters
    Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams perform during the Invictus Games closing ceremony.

    And Kelly Clarkson and Montreal's Coeur de pirate also wowed the crowds:

    Mark Blinch / Reuters
    Kelly Clarkson performs during the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games.

    Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images
    Coeur de pirate performs.

    Congrats to all the athletes who participated in the Games!

    Bernard Weil/Toronto Star via Getty Images
    Canadian athletes get emotional as they enter the stage during the Invictus Games closing ceremony.

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
    Competitors walk during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

