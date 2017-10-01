Police investigate the scene where a car crashed into a roadblock in Edmonton on Sept. 30, 2017.

Edmonton police say an attack on an officer outside a football game and a high-speed chase of a cube van that left four people injured are being investigated as acts of terrorism.

Chief Rod Knecht said officers have one man in custody and they think he acted alone, but they aren't ruling out that others are involved.

"It is believed at this time that these two incidents are related," Knecht told an early morning news conference. "It was determined that these incidents are being investigated as acts of terrorism."

Knecht said Edmonton police are working with the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, and other Canadian security agencies.

"We currently believe that this individual acted alone," he said. "The investigation is in its very early stages and we are urging Edmontonians to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings."

The chaos began outside the Edmonton Eskimos football game at Commonwealth Stadium when police say a white car rammed a traffic control barricade and sent an officer flying into the air.

Knecht said the driver of the vehicle then got out and attacked the officer with a knife before fleeing.

The officer was taken to hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries while a manhunt was launched.

Knecht said an Islamic State flag was found in the front seat of the car and seized as evidence.

A few hours later, a U-Haul cube van was stopped at an impaired driving checkstop north of downtown. Knecht said the name of the driver was close to the name of the registered owner of the car that hit the officer.

He said the U-Haul then sped off toward downtown with police in pursuit.

Police say the U-Haul intentionally swerved at pedestrians in crosswalks. Four people were injured by the van, however, the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The van eventually rolled near a downtown hotel and a suspect was arrested.

Knecht said the 30-year-old man was known to police, but did not release his name.