Following the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, President Donald Trump on Monday offered his sympathy to the victims, but made no mention of America's pervasive gun violence either in his tweets or his prepared statement from the White House.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!

At least 58 were dead and hundreds more injured after Stephen Paddock, 64, began shooting at the thousands of attendees of the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel in Las Vegas. When police breached his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel, they said they found Paddock dead of an apparent self-inflicted wound. He had at least 10 guns, they added.

Some hours after his tweet Monday morning, Trump read prepared remarks from the White House, called the shooting "an act of pure evil" and commended first responders and local officials.

He also offered his prayers and announced that he plans to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

"Melania and I are praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded or lost the ones they loved so dearly in this terrible, terrible attack," he said. "We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace, and we pray for the day when evil is banished, and the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear."