Boy In Argentina Can't Stop Honking After Swallowing Piece Of Toy

An Argentinian boy swallowed this horn and had to have it surgically removed.

If you're having a bad day, just know that at least you aren't honking every time you open your mouth.

Unfortunately, a boy in Argentina was doing exactly that after swallowing a small toy horn.

Dr. Santiago Gomez Zuviria posted a video of the boy honking every time he attempted to speak, and warned parents to be careful about what their children play with.

It's hard not to sympathize with the boy, though. He looks pretty fed up with his situation.

Zuviria told HuffPost via email that the small horn came from a pet toy. It got stuck between the eight-year-old's larynx and pharynx.

The doctor posted a photo on Facebook showing the tiny object after it was removed.

"It was a tragi-comic situation to be honest," he told HuffPost. "I never seen or heard about a case like this in my life."