Help your kids to pitch in the way you want them to with a little redirection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eternal challenge is getting your kids to listen to what you say, and get them to do what you're asking. And let's be real, sometimes it can test even the most patient of souls. Hey, we've all been there (with kids and adults alike, amirite?), and it's only human to react sometimes.

But is there a more, er, effective way to help make sure your kids hear and respond to the things you're asking them to do. It's called redirection, and parenting expert Alyson Schafer is a believer.

Watch the latest episode of Flip The Switch below to learn more about this technique:

Redirection helps us avoid just yelling at kids when they do something we don't want, and guide and educate them on what we want them to do instead. So if your kid is drawing directly onto the table, give them markers and paper, says Schafer. If they're yelling in the restaurant, tell them the restaurant isn't the place for yelling and ask them to read you a story instead.

What other techniques have you found to be effective when trying to direct or discipline your kids? Let us know in the comments below!