At least 50 people were killed and 200 wounded after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas late Sunday night, police said. It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Stephen Paddock, 64, shot at thousands of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.Authorities later killed Paddock in the hotel room.

Lombardo described Paddock as the "sole aggressor" in the attack but said that officials are seeking his companion, a woman named Marilou Danley. Paddock had a home in Mesquite, Nevada, about 80 miles from Las Vegas, police there said.

The gunfire interrupted singer Jason Aldean's performance, the final act of this weekend's Route 91 Harvest Festival, a three-day country music event attended by tens of thousands of people. Aldean and his crew were unharmed, he said in an Instagram post, calling the incident "beyond horrific."

The shooting was the third attack on a major music event in recent years. Last year, 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. and in 2015, 90 people died in a suicide attack during a performance by the Eagles of Death Metal at the Bataclan theatre in Paris.