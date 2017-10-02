Serena Williams Reveals The Hidden Meaning Of Her Daughter's Initials

Serena Williams poses after winning the Women's Singles Final against Venus Williams at the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 28, 2017 in Melbourne.

Tennis goddess and new mama Serena Williams took to Twitter last Thursday to spill some details about her baby's name.

Little Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. isn't just named after her father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Her initials, AO, are also a reference to the fact that Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant with her.

Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

This furthers our theory that the sports superstar's child is destined to grow up to be a champion too — if she wants to, of course.

Not only do her initials represent the Australian Open, but she was also born while the U.S. Open was taking place, as one Twitter user pointed out.

...and she was born during the US open. She is destined to play tennis!! — Terri Glenn (@tglenn1025) September 28, 2017

And her middle name? Olympia is a direct reference to the mountain that housed the Greek gods in mythology and — you guessed it — the Olympic games, where her mother has won four gold medals.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Williams is clearly enjoying motherhood. When stepping out for the first time since giving birth, she posted a video on Snapchat and captioned it "We miss her already."

She also wrote an emotional open letter on Reddit recently thanking her own mother for everything she's done for her.

"You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter 😳) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day," the letter said. "But mom, I'm not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman. I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like."

It seems like strength runs in the Williams family. We're sure baby Alexis will be full of it too.