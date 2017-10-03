All Sections
    • LIVING

    Halifax Cafe Lion And Bright Creates 'Screen Free' Evenings And Customers Are Not Happy

    Don't mess with people's computers.

    10/03/2017 15:48 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Maxiphoto via Getty Images
    A laptop computer at a cafe.

    HALIFAX — A popular Halifax cafe and bar is facing backlash for its decision to be "screen free" after 5 p.m. — but the unusual move has garnered some support as well.

    Signs at Lion and Bright in the city's hip north end were recently posted on tables informing patrons of the rule, which requires work-related screens such as laptops to be put away during the evening.

    Owner Sean Gallagher says during the day, the establishment operates as a cafe that many use as a work space.

    But he says during the evening, Lion and Bright becomes a bar with an atmosphere that encourages people to "turn their work off" and relax and socialize.

    The rule has kindled a debate online, with some supporting the move but others declaring they won't be visiting Lion and Bright anymore.

    Gallagher clarified that the rule does not include things like smartphones or reading a book on a Kindle.

    With files from HuffPost Canada

