Jimmy Kimmel barely held back his tears on Monday night as he spoke about his hometown of Las Vegas, where a gunman killed at least 50 people and left more than 500 injured on Sunday night.

His voice cracking at times, Kimmel turned his monologue into a plea for what he called "common sense" gun control laws and named those politicians who were standing in the way.

President Donald Trump, Kimmel noted, said he was praying for those killed in the attack.

"You know in February he also signed a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a number of other lawmakers who won't do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip also sent their thoughts and their prayers today ― which is good. They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country."

Kimmel also shared images of the senators who voted against a bill last year to close a legal loophole that allows people to buy a gun without a background check in some situations.

"With all due respect, your thoughts and your prayers are insufficient," he told lawmakers who offered "thoughts and prayers" instead of policy action.

Kimmel, who made headlines earlier this year for his role in influencing opinion on the health care debate, said he doesn't want to keep talking about these issues.

"I want this to be a comedy show, I hate talking about stuff like this," Kimmel said. "I just want to laugh about things every night, but it seems to be becoming increasingly difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell."

