Kevin Hart Bucks Tradition, Reveals Baby Name At Extravagant Shower

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish attends Launch Of Laugh Out Loud hosted by Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer on August 03, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Looks like Kevin Hart couldn't wait to share his baby's name with the world! The 38-year-old comedian is expecting his first child with wife Eniko Parrish, and on Sunday, he threw an extravagant jungle-themed baby shower for his loves.

To celebrate, Hart sweetly shared a series of Snapchat photos and videos with his fans, which revealed the name he and his wife chose for their baby boy: Kenzo.

Kenzo is a Japanese name meaning "strong and healthy." Considering this, it makes sense that the actor threw a jungle-themed shower with tons of lion symbolism to reflect the strength and charm of the name.

Honoring Baby Kenzo #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

But while most fans agree that Kenzo is an adorable name, some aren't as pleased. According to Café Mom, the actor has received criticism for choosing a moniker with a "derogatory" meaning, since the term "kenso" refers negatively to a group of people in Philadelphia.

Specifically, Urban Dictionary defines "kenso" as "a type of white trash from the poorer Kensington neighborhood of Philly. Usually known for their poor hygiene, language, and morals." And considering Hart is a native of Philadelphia, many fans called him out, stating that he should know better than to use that name for his boy.

How can a celeb from Philly name their baby Kenzo? Kevin Hart has to know what that word implies. — Melissa V. (@mrsmelissa99) October 2, 2017

Kevin Hart naming his son Kenzo ......... 🙄🙄🙄🤦🏽‍♂️ — Mikail (@700staQs) October 2, 2017

Kevin hart is naming his new baby "KENZO" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#phillyPeopleKnow — Artie Gorman🇮🇹🇨🇮 (@GormanArthur) October 2, 2017

Some also criticized him for choosing a name with "no black roots," to which one Instagram user responded, "It's so ignorant for people to criticize him for not naming his baby a name with 'black roots.' People are nuts.now they try to tell you what to name your own kid. 🤔"

The Instagram user is right in that it's really no one's business what he or anyone else decides to name their child.

It's so ignorant for people to criticize him for not naming his baby a name with 'black roots.'

While "kenso" might have negative connotations, the name Kenzo has plenty of positives too. For one, it's literally a fashionable name, as it's the same name as the French luxury clothing line created by Japanese designer Kenzo Takada. Additionally, the moniker famously belongs to Japanese-American painter Kenzo Okada, Nameberry notes.

But despite the baby name controversy, it looks like Hart and Parrish aren't paying any mind to it and are just excited for their newest addition to join their family.

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Although Kenzo is the first child for the couple, the baby boy is Hart's third child. The 38-year-old already has two kids — Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9 — with ex-wife Torrei Hart.