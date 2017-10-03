Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on Feb. 13, 2017.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to travel to Washington and Mexico City next week to discuss trade, security and co-operation.

The Prime Minister's Office says he will be in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday, going on to Mexico on Thursday.

In Washington, Trudeau will meet U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss trade and economic ties as NAFTA negotiations continue.

The prime minister will also take part in a keynote conversation at the 2017 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit to discuss gender equality and the ways women's economic empowerment helps create economic growth.

In his first official visit to Mexico, Trudeau is to meet President Enrique Pena Nieto to discuss trade, regional co-operation and ways to further strengthen Canada-Mexico ties.

He will also honour victims of recent Mexican earthquakes and participate in events with civil society.

"The United States is Canada's top economic partner and it's important that we continue to work together to strengthen trade, investment and economic opportunity for people on both sides of our border," Trudeau said in a statement.

"I look forward to discussing with President Trump how to enhance our mutual prosperity and security."