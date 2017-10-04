Rear view of a police officer at a parade on March 19, 2017 in Montreal.

SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, Que. — A Quebec provincial police officer remained in hospital late Wednesday after being shot while responding to a conjugal violence call in which a 65-year-old woman was killed.

As police arrived at a home in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield for an apparent domestic dispute at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a male suspect allegedly opened fire, hitting the officer at least once, Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old officer remained in serious condition as of 5 p.m.

"He's in a stable but serious condition, so we don't fear for his life at this time,'' Thibaudeau said.

The gunfire forced police to fall back from the home, located in a quiet residential neighbourhood about 65 kilometres southwest of Montreal.

A standoff with the suspect ensued, and when a police tactical unit entered the home at about 2 a.m., they found an unconscious Johanne Chayer, who was pronounced dead in hospital early Wednesday morning, and a 72-year-old man with undisclosed injuries.

The suspect was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for those injuries.

Thibaudeau said the suspect was still being questioned late Wednesday and could face charges that include murder, attempted murder and firearm-related offences.

It's a dangerous profession that has its risks no matter how you do it. Sgt. Daniel Thibaudeau

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

All necessary help was being provided to the injured police officer, who is based out of the local provincial police detachment.

"It's a difficult situation, everyone knows it's a dangerous profession that has its risks no matter how you do it and how well you conduct (yourself),'' Thibaudeau said.

