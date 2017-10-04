Playtex Children’s Plates And Bowls Recalled Due To Choking Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Millions of Playtex children's plates and bowls with cartoon graphics have been recalled across Canada and the U.S. According to Health Canada, these kitchen staples pose a potential choking hazard because the clear plastic that covers the graphics can peel or bubble.

Since September, there have been four reports of children in Canada choking on the clear plastic, but there have been no injuries. In the U.S., there have been no incident reports thus far.

Playtex plates and bowls affected come in a variety of designs, including cars, giraffes, princesses and superheroes.

About 1.9 million affected plates and bowls were sold in Canada, and another 3.6 million were sold in the U.S. In Canada, the products were sold in stores such as Babies "R" Us and Walmart from January 2010 to August 2017.

Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately and contact distributor Edgewell Personal Care Canada for a full refund. Alternatively, parents can call Playtex directly at 1-888-220-2075.

To find out the model numbers of the affected products, visit Health Canada.