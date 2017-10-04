All Sections
    • LIVING

    Thanksgiving Potluck Recipes That Will Make Everyone Grab Seconds

    You'll totally get invited back.

    10/04/2017 14:59 EDT | Updated 32 minutes ago
    Hero Images via Getty Images

    What exactly makes a great potluck dinner recipe? Well, when it comes to Thanksgiving, you want to go with something seasonal, something comforting, and yes, perhaps a little something with pumpkin spice.

    There's also the matter of it being easy to transport (we love slow cookers for just that) and shareable.

    If you're invited to a Thanksgiving potluck this year (coming up fast for Canadians on Oct. 9, 2017!), here's what you need to find out:

    And then it's time to get reading ... someplace like here, where we've collected a variety of delectable recipes, courtesy of Pinterest, for your scrolling pleasure. From apps to desserts and veg galore, there's something on here to ease non-cooks' worries or challenge the stand-mixers of the more advanced. Enjoy!

    Slow cooker cranberry apple cider with cinnamon

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Savory Tooth.

    Hawaiian sweet rolls

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Carl's Bad Cravings.

    Maple-balsamic roasted winter vegetables

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Healthy Ideas Place.

    Loaded mashed potato casserole

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Chef In Training.

    Spicy cranberry barbecue meatballs

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Yellow Bliss Road.

    Best ever crock pot cowboy beans

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at The Two Bite Club.

    Slow cooker brussels sprouts with cranberries, pecans and butternut

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Sweet Peas and Saffron.

    Jalapeño cheddar cornbread

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at My Evil Twin's Kitchen.

    Pumpkin pie cheesecake dip

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at A Night Owl.

    Hot Corn Dip

    Get the recipe at Mom Endeavors.

    Apple cranberry and almond coleslaw

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Cooking Classy.

    Fall leaves Rice Krispie treats

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Two Sisters Crafting.

    Sticky cranberry gingerbread

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at the New York Times.

    Salted chocolate caramel pretzel bars

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at Tastes Better From Scratch.

    Secret ingredient perfect pumpkin slab pie

    Pinterest

    Get the recipe at A Spicy Perspective.

