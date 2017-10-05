ADVERTISEMENT

CBC fulfilled its mandate as a public broadcaster Wednesday by transmitting important news to the nation while promoting Canadian culture.

For a story on an upcoming referendum on proportional representation, CBC News in B.C. used a photo of Canadian actor Seth Rogen meeting the province's Attorney General David Eby.

Why? Well, why not?

BREAKING: NDP announces referendum on proportional representation for B.C. https://t.co/N6CnWx3vgw pic.twitter.com/hibSQTOWk5 — CBC British Columbia (@cbcnewsbc) October 4, 2017

The photo in the CBC's story is from May, when Eby met Rogen while on the campaign trail.

The Hollywood actor shared the confusing tweet on his account:

Users on Twitter were also baffled about the photo choice. Some even started asking about Rogen's thoughts on electoral reform.

But what we all want to know is whether @Sethrogen supports proportional representation??? — Ian Gillespie (@IanRGillespie) October 5, 2017

Well okay... but I'm not sure @Sethrogen can fully commit to this project. — Aerospace Girl (@KimTamm11) October 5, 2017

Now we're just going to start associating Rogen's laugh with proportional representation. Thanks, CBC.

