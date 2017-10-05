All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    CBC Uses Seth Rogen Photo For B.C. Referendum Story, For Some Reason

    CanCon at its best!

    10/05/2017 12:07 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    CBC fulfilled its mandate as a public broadcaster Wednesday by transmitting important news to the nation while promoting Canadian culture.

    For a story on an upcoming referendum on proportional representation, CBC News in B.C. used a photo of Canadian actor Seth Rogen meeting the province's Attorney General David Eby.

    Why? Well, why not?

    The photo in the CBC's story is from May, when Eby met Rogen while on the campaign trail.

    The Hollywood actor shared the confusing tweet on his account:

    Users on Twitter were also baffled about the photo choice. Some even started asking about Rogen's thoughts on electoral reform.

    Now we're just going to start associating Rogen's laugh with proportional representation. Thanks, CBC.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:BCbc referendumdavid ebyelectoral reformnewsseth rogen