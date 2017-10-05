Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Could Welcome 2nd Baby As Soon As Next Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend could be adding another baby to their brood sooner than we thought. In an interview with InStyle, Teigen revealed that she and Legend will be trying for baby number two using in vitro fertilization within the next few months.

The couple has always been open about their fertility struggles and their journey to parenthood. In fact, while the two were expecting their first child, who they conceived using IVF, Teigen admitted she was the one who chose the baby's sex.

The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna.

"I've made this decision," the model said last year. "Not only am I having a girl, but I picked the girl from her little embryo. I picked her and was like, 'Let's put in the girl.'"

But the couple's daughter, 17-month-old Luna, wasn't the first child they tried to conceive. "The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," Teigen told InStyle.

According to the 31-year-old model, she and Legend started out with 20 embryos, but were only left with three usable ones after they were narrowed down according to what would work with her body.

Now that the couple only has one embryo left, Teigen expressed her regret to the mag that she did not extract more eggs while she was undergoing fertility treatments a few years ago.

Nonetheless, there's no doubt that Teigen and Legend are excited to expand their family. "We had a hard time doing it ourselves, so we got some help," the "All of Me" singer said in February about IVF. "It resulted in Luna and hopefully it will result in a couple more kids in the future."

Teigen also previously revealed that their second baby will be a boy "because that is the embryo we have left."

The news that Teigen and Legend are trying to have a second baby very soon comes as no surprise. After all, in August, the 31-year-old mom revealed that she'd been abstaining from alcohol to prep for IVF after she realized she was drinking too much.

Since Teigen is known for her honest, candid remarks, it's not surprising that she also commented on her struggle with postpartum depression during her InStyle interview.

"I have really good days and really bad days, and I don't tend to talk about the really bad days. But I would hate for people to think those days didn't exist," she told the mag.

Teigen has addressed her battle with postpartum depression before, most notably in an essay for Glamour's April cover story. But despite her struggles after becoming a mom, Teigen is still very much in love with her family.

As InStyle writer Christopher Bagley revealed, "Teigen and Legend are still in that phase when they'll go to a restaurant for what's supposed to be a romantic dinner and spend the whole time marveling over whatever cute thing their daughter did that day."

Cue the awws.