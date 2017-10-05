ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of living is increasing and frankly things are more expensive than they've ever been.​ ​Learning​ ​how​ ​to​ ​save​ ​money​ ​is​ ​a​ ​vital​ ​life​ ​skill,​ ​and​ ​so​ ​we've​ ​got​ ​you covered​ ​with​ ​some​ ​easy-to-implement,​ ​practical​ ​tips.​ ​Between​ ​easy​ ​life​ ​hacks​ ​and​ ​​forward-thinking​ ​financial​ ​solutions​ ​like​ ​Scotiabank's​ ​new​ Momentum​​PLUS​ ​Savings​ ​Account,​ ​that​ ​can help set you on the right financial path.

Track Your Spending

Tracking​ ​your​ ​spending​ ​seems​ ​like​ ​a​ ​tedious​ ​thing​ ​to​ ​do,​ ​but​ ​figuring​ ​out​ ​where​ ​you're spending​ your​ ​money​ ​is​ ​the​ ​first​ ​step​ ​towards​ ​knowing​ ​where​ ​you​ ​can​ ​save​ ​and​ ​where​ ​you can't.​ ​There​ are​ ​numerous​ ​personal​ ​finance​ ​apps​ ​out there that can make tracking costs easily. ​Mint, Freshbooks and YNAB (You Need a Budget) are good options. ​Fixed​ costs​ ​like​ ​your​ ​rent​ ​or​ ​mortgage​ ​likely​ ​won't​ ​fluctuate,​ ​but​ ​keeping track of your expenses ​for​ ​a​ ​month​ ​may​ help​ ​you​ ​realize​ ​that​ ​you're​ ​spending​ ​more​ ​than​ ​you​ ​ought​ ​to​ ​on take-out​ ​coffee​ ​or​ ​happy​-hour​ ​pints.

Piggy Bank

This​ ​sounds​ ​like​ ​a​ ​joke,​ ​but​ ​piggy​ ​banks​ ​work because​ ​they​ ​get​ ​your​ ​loose​ ​change​ ​out​ ​of​ ​​sight.​ ​"Out​ ​of​ ​sight,​ ​out​ ​of​ ​mind"​ ​is​ ​a​ ​saying for​ ​a​ ​reason;​ ​if​ ​you​ ​can't​ ​see​ ​the​ ​stack ​of​ ​coins​ ​that​ would have inevitably ​ended​ ​up​ ​on​ ​your​ ​dresser, ​​you​ ​won't​ ​have the opportunity to spend it.​ ​Try​ ​out​ ​this old-school​ ​trick​ ​and​ ​make​ ​a​ ​point​ ​of​ ​emptying​ ​it​ ​once​ ​a​ ​month​ ​and​ ​taking​ ​the​ ​contents​ ​to your​ ​bank.

Cut Your Cable

Cable-cutting​ ​is​ ​all​ ​the​ ​rage​ ​these​ ​days,​ ​and​ ​for​ ​good​ ​reason.​ ​Traditional​ ​cable​ ​packages​ ​are oftentimes​ ​costly​ ​and​ ​usually​ ​don't​ ​have​ ​the content that matches your interests.​ ​Combining​ ​a​ ​few​ ​streaming​ ​services​ ​is​ ​a​ ​good​ ​way​ ​to​ ​get​ ​what​ ​you​ ​want​ ​without paying​ ​for​ ​things​ ​you​ ​don't.​ ​Bonus:​ ​​you​ ​can​ ​stream​ ​shows when​ ​it​ ​is​ ​convenient​ ​for​ ​you​.

Think Outside The Box

Programs​ ​like​ ​Scotiabank's​ ​"Bank​ ​The​ ​Rest"​ ​are​ ​a​ ​neat​ ​way​ ​to​ ​put​ ​away​ ​some​ ​cash.​ ​If​ ​you enroll​ ​in​ ​this​ ​savings​ ​program,​ ​purchases​ ​you​ ​make​ ​with​ ​your​ ​debit​ ​card​ ​get​ ​rounded​ ​up​ ​to the​ ​next​ ​$1​ ​or​ ​$5​ ​(you​ ​choose).​ ​The​ ​difference​ ​between​ ​your​ ​purchase​ ​and​ ​the​ ​amount​ ​it gets​ ​rounded​ ​up​ ​to​ ​gets​ ​deposited​ ​in​ ​your​ ​savings​ ​account.​ ​For​ ​example,​ ​your​ ​purchase​ ​of $4.23​ ​will​ ​get​ ​rounded​ ​up​ ​to​ ​$5.​ ​The​ ​$.077​ ​of​ ​your​ ​own​ ​money​ ​will​ ​be​ ​moved​ ​to​ ​a​ ​savings account​ ​of​ ​your​ ​choosing.

Automate Your Savings

We​ ​live​ ​in​ ​a​ ​digital​ ​age,​ ​and​ ​doing​ ​your​ ​banking​ ​from​ ​your​ ​phone​ ​or​ ​laptop​ ​is​ ​just​ ​the​ ​way things​ ​are,​ ​now.​ ​Automating the transfer of $200 into ​your​ ​savings​ ​account​ ​every month, for example,​ ​is​ ​the​ ​higher-concept​ ​iteration​ ​of​ ​the​ ​piggy​ ​bank's​ ​"out​ ​of​ ​sight,​ ​out​ ​of​ ​mind"​ ​idea. You​ ​should​ ​give​ ​it​ ​a​ ​go,​ ​because​ ​it's​ ​easier​ ​to​ ​save​ ​towards​ ​a​ ​goal​ ​like​ ​a​ ​home​ ​or​ ​a​ ​vacation if​ ​you​ ​combine​ ​active​ ​strategies​ ​(making​ ​choices​ ​like​ ​having​ ​one​ ​fewer​ ​latté)​ ​with​ ​passive ones​ ​like​ ​pre-authorized contributions.

