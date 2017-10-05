All Sections
    LIVING SPONSORED FEATURE

    Small But Meaningful Ways To Save

    10/23/2017 08:45 EDT

    The cost of living is increasing and frankly things are more expensive than they've ever been.​ ​Learning​ ​how​ ​to​ ​save​ ​money​ ​is​ ​a​ ​vital​ ​life​ ​skill,​ ​and​ ​so​ ​we've​ ​got​ ​you covered​ ​with​ ​some​ ​easy-to-implement,​ ​practical​ ​tips.​ ​Between​ ​easy​ ​life​ ​hacks​ ​and​ ​​forward-thinking​ ​financial​ ​solutions​ ​like​ ​Scotiabank's​ ​new​ Momentum​​PLUS​ ​Savings​ ​Account,​ ​that​ ​can help set you on the right financial path.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Track Your Spending

    Tracking​ ​your​ ​spending​ ​seems​ ​like​ ​a​ ​tedious​ ​thing​ ​to​ ​do,​ ​but​ ​figuring​ ​out​ ​where​ ​you're spending​ your​ ​money​ ​is​ ​the​ ​first​ ​step​ ​towards​ ​knowing​ ​where​ ​you​ ​can​ ​save​ ​and​ ​where​ ​you can't.​ ​There​ are​ ​numerous​ ​personal​ ​finance​ ​apps​ ​out there that can make tracking costs easily. ​Mint, Freshbooks and YNAB (You Need a Budget) are good options. ​Fixed​ costs​ ​like​ ​your​ ​rent​ ​or​ ​mortgage​ ​likely​ ​won't​ ​fluctuate,​ ​but​ ​keeping track of your expenses ​for​ ​a​ ​month​ ​may​ help​ ​you​ ​realize​ ​that​ ​you're​ ​spending​ ​more​ ​than​ ​you​ ​ought​ ​to​ ​on take-out​ ​coffee​ ​or​ ​happy​-hour​ ​pints.

    Piggy Bank

    This​ ​sounds​ ​like​ ​a​ ​joke,​ ​but​ ​piggy​ ​banks​ ​work because​ ​they​ ​get​ ​your​ ​loose​ ​change​ ​out​ ​of​ ​​sight.​ ​"Out​ ​of​ ​sight,​ ​out​ ​of​ ​mind"​ ​is​ ​a​ ​saying for​ ​a​ ​reason;​ ​if​ ​you​ ​can't​ ​see​ ​the​ ​stack ​of​ ​coins​ ​that​ would have inevitably ​ended​ ​up​ ​on​ ​your​ ​dresser, ​​you​ ​won't​ ​have the opportunity to spend it.​ ​Try​ ​out​ ​this old-school​ ​trick​ ​and​ ​make​ ​a​ ​point​ ​of​ ​emptying​ ​it​ ​once​ ​a​ ​month​ ​and​ ​taking​ ​the​ ​contents​ ​to your​ ​bank.

    MikeyLPT via Getty Images

    Cut Your Cable

    Cable-cutting​ ​is​ ​all​ ​the​ ​rage​ ​these​ ​days,​ ​and​ ​for​ ​good​ ​reason.​ ​Traditional​ ​cable​ ​packages​ ​are oftentimes​ ​costly​ ​and​ ​usually​ ​don't​ ​have​ ​the content that matches your interests.​ ​Combining​ ​a​ ​few​ ​streaming​ ​services​ ​is​ ​a​ ​good​ ​way​ ​to​ ​get​ ​what​ ​you​ ​want​ ​without paying​ ​for​ ​things​ ​you​ ​don't.​ ​Bonus:​ ​​you​ ​can​ ​stream​ ​shows when​ ​it​ ​is​ ​convenient​ ​for​ ​you​.

    Think Outside The Box

    Programs​ ​like​ ​Scotiabank's​ ​"Bank​ ​The​ ​Rest"​ ​are​ ​a​ ​neat​ ​way​ ​to​ ​put​ ​away​ ​some​ ​cash.​ ​If​ ​you enroll​ ​in​ ​this​ ​savings​ ​program,​ ​purchases​ ​you​ ​make​ ​with​ ​your​ ​debit​ ​card​ ​get​ ​rounded​ ​up​ ​to the​ ​next​ ​$1​ ​or​ ​$5​ ​(you​ ​choose).​ ​The​ ​difference​ ​between​ ​your​ ​purchase​ ​and​ ​the​ ​amount​ ​it gets​ ​rounded​ ​up​ ​to​ ​gets​ ​deposited​ ​in​ ​your​ ​savings​ ​account.​ ​For​ ​example,​ ​your​ ​purchase​ ​of $4.23​ ​will​ ​get​ ​rounded​ ​up​ ​to​ ​$5.​ ​The​ ​$.077​ ​of​ ​your​ ​own​ ​money​ ​will​ ​be​ ​moved​ ​to​ ​a​ ​savings account​ ​of​ ​your​ ​choosing.

    Automate Your Savings

    We​ ​live​ ​in​ ​a​ ​digital​ ​age,​ ​and​ ​doing​ ​your​ ​banking​ ​from​ ​your​ ​phone​ ​or​ ​laptop​ ​is​ ​just​ ​the​ ​way things​ ​are,​ ​now.​ ​Automating the transfer of $200 into ​your​ ​savings​ ​account​ ​every month, for example,​ ​is​ ​the​ ​higher-concept​ ​iteration​ ​of​ ​the​ ​piggy​ ​bank's​ ​"out​ ​of​ ​sight,​ ​out​ ​of​ ​mind"​ ​idea. You​ ​should​ ​give​ ​it​ ​a​ ​go,​ ​because​ ​it's​ ​easier​ ​to​ ​save​ ​towards​ ​a​ ​goal​ ​like​ ​a​ ​home​ ​or​ ​a​ ​vacation if​ ​you​ ​combine​ ​active​ ​strategies​ ​(making​ ​choices​ ​like​ ​having​ ​one​ ​fewer​ ​latté)​ ​with​ ​passive ones​ ​like​ ​pre-authorized contributions.

    Scotiabank's​ ​new​ ​digital​ ​Momentum​PLUS​ ​Savings​ ​Account​ ​is​ ​a​n innovative ​solution ​for​ ​customers interested​ ​in​ ​high-interest​ ​savings.​ ​​ Fully​ ​customizable,​ ​Momentum​PLUS​ ​offers​ ​customers the choice of up to five different​ ​savings periods – 90, 180, 270 or 360-day periods, to save for different things, all within the convenience and simplicity of that one account. A longer savings period earns a higher interest rate provided no withdrawals are made. The longer you save, the more interest you earn helping you reach your savings goals faster. Open an account online or learn more here.

