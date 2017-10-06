All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Canadian Gabriel Bochnia Killed In Belize While Returning Home With His Family

    His wife and children were not hurt.

    10/06/2017 11:51 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    AFP/Getty Images
    Palms blow in the heavy wind and rain from Tropical Storm Chantal, Aug. 21, 2001 in the town of Corozal, Belize.

    COROZAL, Belize — Police in Belize say they're investigating the fatal shooting of a Canadian man.

    Police spokesman Raphael Martinez says Gabriel Bochnia was shot Wednesday night as he and his wife and their three children were returning to their home in the Chula Vista area of Corozal.

    Martinez says as Bochnia, 38, got out of his vehicle to open the gate, a man with a rag over his face came from behind the bushes and shot him in the abdomen.

    He died of his injuries in hospital.

    Martinez says Bochnia's wife — 27-year-old Jeshanah Maritza Zetina — and the children were not injured and the attacker fled the scene.

    Martinez could not say how long Bochnia had lived in Belize or where in Canada he was from, adding that the investigation is in its early stages.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:Canadian killed overseasGabriel BochniaJeshanah Maritza ZetinaNews