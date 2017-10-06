15 Books That Are Creepy As F*ck

For some of us, a horror movie just won't cut it when we want to get into the Halloween ~spirit.~

That's where books come in.

If you're a goth at heart who wants to get into a spooky mood that lasts longer than an hour and a half, then you might consider some of the following books that are creepy as f*ck.

Because sometimes, we just want to be dark.

Revival by Tim Seely and Mike Norton

On one seemingly normal day in rural Wisconsin, the dead came back to life, throwing the town's inhabitants into turmoil. Now, under government quarantine and intense media scrutiny, the townsfolk try to deal with what it means having a loved one, who was once dead, in their lives again.

Where to get it: Indigo

Night Film by Marisha Pessl

When the body of Ashley Cordova is found in an abandoned warehouse, the police assume she died by suicide. But investigative journalist Scott McGrath has his suspicions. As he tries to solve Cordova's mysterious death, he stumbles into the world of her famous father, director Stanislas Cordova, who's known for his dark and twisted films. As he's drawn closer to his subject, McGrath discovers unsettling truths, and even spookier mysteries.

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

The works of Edgar Allan Poe

There are so many classic gothic poems and short stories to choose from in this Poe tome, but some standouts include "The Raven," "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Fall of the House of Usher" and our favourite, "The Cask of Amontillado," the ultimate revenge story. So, if you're in the mood for murder, torture, the plague, being buried alive, and a touch of insanity, you've come to the right book.

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

We Need to Talk About Kevin by Lionel Shriver

It's every prospective parent's nightmare: you suspect your child is a psychopath. But it's what mom Eva has to deal with when, from a startling young age, her son Kevin displays violent tendencies that she can't just nip in the bud. But after Kevin commits a horrifying act, Eva is left to figure out what went wrong: was it her fault or was it society's?

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

The Way The Crow Flies by Ann-Marie MacDonald

The murder of a young girl rocks a small Canadian air force base, throwing everyone under suspicion. The inhabitants, however, have their own secrets, including young Madeleine's dad, Jack, the unconventional Froehlich family, and the odd Mr. March, who has an undiscovered power over his pupils.

Where to get it: Amazon.ca

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

You may have seen the hit movie but the book is well worth it, even if you do know the major spoiler. Masterfully told by author Gillian Flynn, we meet the Dunnes, Nick and Amy, and learn how their seemingly perfect marriage isn't so perfect once Amy goes missing and Nick falls under suspicion. And if you don't know the twist, trust us, you're in for a creepy as f*ck ride.

Where to get it: Indigo

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

If you've ever been intrigued by the aura of privilege and mystery at elite New England schools, then Donna Tartt's book will more than satisfy your curiosity. A group of smart but eccentric students aren't interesting in being like their boring peers, so they find a way to make their lives, well, more interesting. But when one of their own dies under mysterious circumstances, they discover just how easy it is to live beyond the edge.

Where to get it: Indigo

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

There's a reason Agatha Christie was called The Queen Of Suspense, and this novel exemplifies it. In this classic novel, ten strangers find themselves lured to an isolated island mansion, but when they get there, they find a recorded message that accuses each of them of having a guilty secret. By the end of the night, one of the guests is found dead. Stranded, the rest of the guests find themselves being picked off one by one.

Where to get it: Indigo

Carrie by Stephen King

Many readers think of King's (arguably) most famous book as strictly in the horror genre, but Carrie is also a masterful thriller. As the plot moves towards the iconic climax, we as readers are taken through Carrie's (and her unsound mother's) mind. And it's creepy AF.

Where to get it: Indigo

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

This isn't Cirque du Soleil. This circus, Le Cirque des Rêves, comes at night, without warning. It simply appears, and within the tents is an experience you will never forget. But at this circus are two young magicians, rivals, who have to use their powers of illusion to best each other. What they don't know is that their duel is a battle to the death.

Where to get it: Amazon

Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews

A tragedy forces four beautiful sisters to live in their grandmother's attic, hidden away for the sake of an inheritance. But while their mother tells them they only have to live out of sight for a little while, days turn into weeks, weeks turn into months, and the girls realize that their chance of survival depends on their cruel grandmother.

Where to get it: Amazon

The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood

You might not think The Handmaid's Tale is sufficiently creepy but hear us out: a future where women don't have any rights, must submit to rape, are forced to deny their sexuality, and are killed if they break any of the rules. Plus, there are spies everywhere willing to rat you out. If that's not creepy — and terrifying — we don't know what is.

Where to get it: Amazon

The Witches: Suspicion, Betrayal, and Hysteria in 1692 Salem by Stacy Schiff

Back in the late 17th century, women weren't allowed to act "different." If they did, it usually meant a trip to the gallows. Author Stacy Schiff goes back to a time where paranoia, hysteria, superstition, a fear of women, and, most importantly, religion, ruled the communities in 1692 Massachusetts. In less than a year, more than 200 people were accused of practising witchcraft and 20 were executed. The Salem witch trials, as we know them now, wrecked havoc among neighbours, friends, and families, and revealed clues to what darkness lay behind humanity.

Where to get it: Indigo

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

A possibly murderous family lives in isolation until a cousin appears, threatening to disturb their peaceful lives. This isn't a book about the scary monsters that live under our beds. Rather, it's about the strange things that happen in our minds.

Where to get it: Amazon

The Night Gardener by Jonathan Auxier

Creepy English manor? Check. Strange manor inhabitants? Check. Mysterious stranger? Check? Ancient curse? CHECK. The novel, which follows two abandoned Irish siblings who travel to work as servants at said creepy house, will not only spook the sh*t out of you, but will pull you in to an incredible story about human greed.

Where to get it: Amazon

