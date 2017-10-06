OTTAWA — A Bloc MP who previously served in Afghanistan with the Canadian military was warned to not disrespect the Queen and Governor General in question period Friday.

Michel Boudrias rose in the House of Commons to contrast what he sees as the "loose" cash flow available for the Governor General's office in comparison to "not one penny" available for rural Quebec.

"It cost us $53 million last year, in little trips and little canapés. God save the Queen!" Boudrias said in French of the viceregal post.

"And afterwards, the government has the balls to tell Quebecers that there's no more money for our dairy farmers and that getting cell and internet service to the regions costs too much. Is that what we call being royally ripped off?"

The $53 million figure Boudrias referenced is a combination of the $22.6 million disclosed in the Governor General's financial summary last year and the $31.03 million spent among six federal departments to support former governor general David Johnston's activities.

The sarcasm and royal pun prompted Assistant Deputy Speaker Anthony Rota to confer with a colleague over the Terrebonne MP's language.

"I would remind the members of the House that when one refers to the Queen or to the Governor General, that a certain amount of respect is required and one must be careful in how one addresses those figures," Rota said.

The assistant deputy speaker's warning received applause and a standing ovation from some MPs.

Members of the House of Commons stand and applause after Assistant Deputy Speaker Anthony Rota warned member to respect the Queen and Governor General.

As a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces and an elected member of Parliament, Boudrias has recited the Oath of Allegiance to the Queen at least twice, despite being a lifelong sovereigntist.

Military members are required to recite the oath on enrollment. Under the Westminster System, parliamentarians must take it before assuming their seat in the Commons.

Liberal MP David Lametti later dismissed Boudrias' accusations, saying the government has made efforts to improve internet connectivity as well as provided funding and subsidies to Quebec regions.

With files from Ryan Maloney