    • POLITICS

    '60s Scoop Survivors To Receive $750M Compensation From Feds

    Another $50M will be invested in a healing foundation.

    10/06/2017 10:43 EDT | Updated 29 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Michelle Siu/CP
    Sixties Scoop survivors and supporters gather for a demonstration at a Toronto courthouse on Aug. 23, 2016.

    OTTAWA — Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett held back tears as she announced an agreement in principle with survivors of the '60s Scoop.

    The agreement provides up to $750 million in compensation for individuals classified as status Indians and Inuit.

    It also includes an investment of up to $50 million for a foundation for healing and reconciliation.

    A dark and painful chapter


    Bennett called the 60s Scoop a dark and painful chapter in Canada's history.

    Between the 1960s and 1980s, Indigenous children were removed from their homes by child welfare agencies and placed in the care of non-Indigenous families.

    The deal is aimed at resolving numerous related lawsuits, most notable among them a successful class action in Ontario.

