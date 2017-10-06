U.S. Slaps Even More Duties On Bombardier Planes

A Bombardier C Series aircraft wearing Swiss Air Lines livery is displayed at the Singapore Airshow, Feb. 18, 2016. The U.S. has imposed an additional 80-per-cent duty on Bombardier airplanes, bringing the total to around 300 per cent.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding nearly 80 per cent in preliminary anti-dumping duties on exports of Bombardier's CSeries commercial jet.

The Montreal-based aircraft manufacturer's 100- to 150-seat plane faces a total tariff of almost 300 per cent when combined with last week's almost 220 per cent countervailing duties.

Watch: Bombardier spent $2.4 billion in the U.S. last year, did business with 800 contractors

The U.S. government again sided Thursday with Chicago-based aircraft giant Boeing Co. in its petition against the new CSeries.

Bombardier didn't immediately respond to the latest duty announcement, but last week said it was confident that the "absurd" and unfounded tariffs will be reversed in final decisions in the coming months.

Bombardier says that ultimately Boeing can't justify its claim of being harmed since it doesn't make a plane the size of the CS100.

A protracted battle could then ensue if either side appeals the case to the U.S. Court of International Trade, brings it before NAFTA dispute bodies, or even take the matter to the World Trade Organization.

Also on HuffPost: