Police in Windsor, Ont. are searching for a man who went into a Tim Hortons location in the wee hours Thursday, ordered a drink and paid for it.

You know, classic customer stuff.

But the force says in a press release that he then "demanded money from the cash register" and announced he was robbing the place.

The employee at the till complied. Security camera footage shows the suspect walking out of the store, drink in hand, after pulling off the casual heist.

The force's major crimes department is now investigating the incident.

A screengrab from surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing what Windsor Police described as a "unique multicoloured purple and yellow baseball cap."

The suspect is described as a white male, around 40 years old and approximately six feet tall. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue sweater and a "unique multicoloured purple and yellow baseball cap" at the time of the incident, police said.

The force is asking anyone with information to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com